Banksy-funded ship saves migrants in Mediterranean

A rescue ship sponsored by British artist Banksy has saved another 130 migrants stranded on a rubber boat in the Southern Mediterranean Sea.

The rescue took place in the early hours of Saturday morning (local ) as crews on the MV Louise Michel responded to a mayday relay sent by the search plane Moonbird.

The Louise Michel reported it had picked up several groups of migrants in recent days in the Mediterranean in what appeared to be its maiden rescue voyage.

The pink rescue boat “Louise Michel” (back R) is pictured off the Libyan coast on August 22, 2020. The boat, helped to rescue 89 people on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the vessel. (THOMAS LOHNES/AFP/Getty Images)

In a series of tweets over the past few days, the ship’s crew has strongly criticised the European Union over its migration policy, and said it contacted both Italian and Maltese coast guards seeking a port but received no response.

The tone of the tweets has grown more alarmist in the past hours after the crew reported that the numbers of migrants on board were getting too high, that the ship was essentially stranded and that the crew was urgently seeking a port to disembark the passengers.

It reported women and children were among those on board and in an adjacent dinghy, as well as the corpse of a migrant.

“We need immediate assistance,” the crew tweeted via its @MVLouiseMichel handle Saturday.

“We are safeguarding 219 people with a crew of 10. Act #EU now!”

Another humanitarian aid group ship, the Mare Jonio, said yesterday it was leaving the Sicilian port of Augusta to come to the Louise Michel’s aid.

The Mare Jonio, which has been active in the Mediterranean for years, said it was moving up its scheduled departure by 48 hours to help the Louise Michel out.

What is the Banksy-funded rescue boat?

The pink vessel, named after a French anarchist, aims to “uphold maritime law and rescue anyone in peril without prejudice,” according to the project’s website.

Banksy spray-painted the boat with a fire extinguisher and also created an artwork of a girl in a life jacket, who is shown stretching out one hand towards a heart-shaped lifebelt.

The image bears a resemblance to the artist’s famous “Girl with Balloon” stencil murals.

As well as being customised for search and rescue operations, the Louise Michel is “captained and crewed by a team of rescue professionals drawn from across Europe,” the boat’s website added.