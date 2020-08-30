Bad crypto news of the week By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
The Great Reset and accredited investors: Bad crypto news of the week

was down a bit this week, stopping just above $11,000. That increase in volatility is only to be expected, say some experts, as we approach the end of some BTC futures and options contracts. Other contributors to increased volatility include Bitcoin’s long period of consolidation and a key resistance level.

But what happens next? World leaders have been discussing the role of cryptocurrencies during The Great Reset, the time that will follow the end of the pandemic and the reopening of world economies. As some leaders look for a new kind of capitalism, the cryptocurrency industry is hoping for more decentralization and greater personal control.

