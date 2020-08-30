Awkward Moments VMAs 2020

2020 VMAs were bound to be a little awk.

Let’s face it: This year’s VMAs were bound to be a little awkward because of COVID-19. Keep in mind, though, when we say things are “awkward,” it doesn’t mean they aren’t necessary.

That being said, here are some moments from the show that were definitely a little awkz:

1.

There were socially distant hosts:

2.

And socially distant pre-show interviews:

3.

This year, the pictures that media and news outlets downloaded were actually pictures of people’s computers:

trying to wrap my head around the fact that getty images for the vmas this year are tv and laptop screens


Frazer Harrison / Cindy Ord

4.

Images of audience members were superimposed on to buildings:

5.

And the CGI audience was — a lot:

6.

Miley Cyrus was accused of lip-synching:

7.

In fact, people were suspicious of almost everyone:

8.

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande did not give an acceptance speech for their VMA win for Best Music Video From Home:

9.

Nicole Richie attended/presented and everyone was shocked to find out she has a rap alter ego ???????

10.

Understandably, people were just confused as to what was live, pre-recorded, green-screened, etc.:

i’m so tripped out as to what is pre filmed and what’s not, what’s in person, what’s being filmed at home #VMAs

11.

The mic was wayyyy too low for Machine Gun Kelly and he had to crouch to talk:


12.

Doja Cat kind of lost her train of thought during her speech:

13.

And lastly, the Black Eyed Peas had their crotches lit up:

