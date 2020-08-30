Awkward Moments VMAs 2020

2020 VMAs were bound to be a little awk.
Let’s face it: This year’s VMAs were bound to be a little awkward because of COVID-19. Keep in mind, though, when we say things are “awkward,” it doesn’t mean they aren’t necessary.
That being said, here are some moments from the show that were definitely a little awkz:
1.
There were socially distant hosts:
2.
And socially distant pre-show interviews:
3.
This year, the pictures that media and news outlets downloaded were actually pictures of people’s computers:
4.
Images of audience members were superimposed on to buildings:
5.
And the CGI audience was — a lot:
6.
Miley Cyrus was accused of lip-synching:
7.
In fact, people were suspicious of almost everyone:
8.
Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande did not give an acceptance speech for their VMA win for Best Music Video From Home:
9.
Nicole Richie attended/presented and everyone was shocked to find out she has a rap alter ego ???????
10.
Understandably, people were just confused as to what was live, pre-recorded, green-screened, etc.:
11.
The mic was wayyyy too low for Machine Gun Kelly and he had to crouch to talk:
12.
Doja Cat kind of lost her train of thought during her speech:
13.
And lastly, the Black Eyed Peas had their crotches lit up:
