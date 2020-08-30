Australian racing groups probe firm allegedly involved in OneCoin By Cointelegraph

Australian racing groups probe firm allegedly involved in OneCoin
Australian horse racing officials are investigating a group raising thoroughbreds after its alleged involvement with OneCoin.
According to news reports, Racing NSW confirmed it is investigating Phoenix Thoroughbreds while a second group, Racing Victoria, is in contact with international officials regarding the company.
