Auckland moved down to level 2 by Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand’s biggest city will loosen its coronavirus restrictions to level two from tomorrow, after two new cases were confirmed overnight.

“It is designed to keep us on track with our elimination strategy at level two in the scenario we now have, but it will only work if people follow the guidance, I understand it is easy to become complacent,” Ms Ardern said.

“For Auckland, you are at a form of level two that I am going to call level 2.5.”

Level two means social gatherings in Auckland are limited to 10, with a maximum of 50 people for COVID-safe funerals.

Masks will be mandatory on all public transport for anyone aged over 12 years.

“Here, we are relying on common sense and care to make this work when it comes to Aucklanders who are travelling,” she said.

“The last thing we want is for Aucklanders to spread the virus across the country.”