Athletics-Astros game postponed; A’s have positive COVID-19 test

The league hasn’t experienced an outbreak in some time, though there’s always a risk when a player or member of an organization tests positive for the coronavirus.

In order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection toward the end of the season, MLB informed the MLBPA that it wants playoff-contending teams to quarantine during the final week of the regular season. Players would quarantine in their hotel rooms versus returning to their place of residence.

The protocol would lessen the players’ chances of contracting the coronavirus ahead of the postseason, and players reportedly are open to the idea.