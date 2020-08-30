Athletics-Astros game postponed; A’s have positive COVID-19 test

The Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros will not be playing at Minute Maid Park on Sunday afternoon.
MLB announced Sunday morning that the game between the two sides has been postponed after a member of the A’s organization tested positive for COVID-19.
The league hasn’t experienced an outbreak in some time, though there’s always a risk when a player or member of an organization tests positive for the coronavirus.
In order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection toward the end of the season, MLB informed the MLBPA that it wants playoff-contending teams to quarantine during the final week of the regular season. Players would quarantine in their hotel rooms versus returning to their place of residence.
The protocol would lessen the players’ chances of contracting the coronavirus ahead of the postseason, and players reportedly are open to the idea.
