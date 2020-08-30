Asian Stocks Up Over Surprise Rise in Chinese Service Sector By .com

© .



By Gina Lee

.com – Asian stocks were up on Monday morning, touching a 29-month high over indications of surprise recovery in China’s service sector and a

Chinese data released earlier in the day showed that the rose to 55.2, a higher reading that July’s 54.2, in August. It also showed that the slipped to 51 in the same month, against July’s 51.1 figure and the forecasted 51.2 prepared by .com.

China’s gained 0.83% by 11:20 PM ET (4:20 AM GMT) and the was up 0.80%.

Meanwhile, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank (OTC:) Agricultural Bank of China (OTC:) and Bank of China reported drops in profit by at least 10% on Sunday, the worst profit declines in more than ten years.

Hong Kong’s rose 1.39%.

Japan’s jumped 1.89%. The race to become the country’s next prime minister is taking shape with Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga reportedly announcing his intention to run for the position on Sunday. Incumbent Shinzo Abe resigned as prime minister on Friday, citing health reasons.

Japan also released data earlier in the day showing that increased by 8% month-on-month in July, against a forecasted growth of 5.8% and June’s 1.9% growth. But July’s saw a 2.8% decrease year-on-year, smaller than June’s 3.9% fall but missing the forecasted decline of 1.7%.

South Korea’s inched up 0.01%. A Ministry of Health and Welfare statement said that Yong-jin KIm has been appointed as chairman of the National Pension Service, the country’s state-run pension fund.

Down Under, the edged up 0.11%. Victoria state saw a record 44 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, even with the number of new cases in the state falling to a near two-month low.

Investors are keeping a wary eye on the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of cases continuing to rise incessantly. There are over 25.1 million COVID-19 cases globally as of August 31, according to Johns Hopkins University data.