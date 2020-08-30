App Recap: Do, Flow, and North Star

In this week’s App Recap, we’ve highlighted productivity app “Do,” productivity app “Flow,” and lifestyle app “North Star” as three apps that are worth checking out.

Apps to Check Out

Do: Simple Notes & To Do Lists (iOS, One-Time Purchase) – Do features a simple interface that provides an easy way to keep track of notes and to-do lists. Users can organize notes into sub-lists as well as create reminders with alerts and badges. Do can also be customized in one of nine color themes. The app is free to download, and users have the option to purchase Do’s $4.99 one-time upgrade to be able to add more than 30 items, use a passcode as well as Touch ID/Face ID to lock items, and to back up data to iCloud.

North Star – Your Goals (iOS, Subscription) – North Star is an app that can be used to easily work toward goals through habits to track frequent activities, milestones to break up a goal into smaller steps, measures to track results over time, and the planner to create to-do lists and reminders. In addition, customizable icons and colors can be utilized to help differentiate items. Although free to download, North Star’s basic version only allows users to track one goal. The app’s paid version, which features the creation of an unlimited number of goals, is available in both monthly and yearly subscription options as well as a lifetime purchase priced at $4.99, $28.49, and $49.99 respectively.

Are you using a great new app we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments and we’ll check it out for next week’s App Recap. Are you a developer of a unique app you’d like us to consider? Send us a message through our tip line at the top of the page and we’ll check it out.

