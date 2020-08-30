Anni Dewani murder: Parole revoked at 11th hour for man who helped orchestrate killing

The parole of Zola Tongo, the shuttle bus driver who helped orchestrate the murder of Anni Dewani in 2010, has been revoked.

The victim’s family welcomed the u-turn by the parole board.

Tongo accused Dewani’s husband, Shrien, of offering him money to organise her death.

Rapport reports that Tongo applied for parole in May and would have been released on 28 Jul, but shortly before he was supposed to leave prison, he was informed that the parole board had revoked the decision.

Tongo was jailed for 18 years after pleading guilty to kidnapping, robbery, murder and the obstruction of justice.

Dewani was shot dead on 13 November 2010.

In his plea agreement, Tongo said he was not present when the shooting occurred. He accused Dewani’s husband, Shrien, of offering him money to organise her death.

Although the husband was arrested, he was eventually discharged and acquitted in the Western Cape High Court due to contradictory evidence. reported that the court discharged him and that he returned to the United Kingdom a free man.

In 2019, Dewani’s father, Vinod Hindocha, met Tongo in an emotional restorative justice ceremony, according to the Department of Correctional Services.

But Ashok Hindocha, Anni Dewani’s uncle, told Rapport this week that his family was thankful that the parole board barred Tongo from being released because the family still had questions about what happened to her.

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed to Rapport that the parole decision had been revoked and that it would be reviewed. No reasons were provided.

A source close to Tongo told TimesLIVE that Tongo was devastated at the about-turn and had already packed his bags and looked forward to reuniting with his family the following day.

Tongo’s co-accused, Mziwamadoda Qwabe, was jailed for 25 years, while Xolile Mngeni, who pulled the trigger, received a life sentence. He died in jail as a result of a brain tumour.

– Compiled by Helena Wasserman