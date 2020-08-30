Amazon Echo Dot vs. Echo Dot Kids Edition: Which should you buy?

The new Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) is sleek, keeps all of the same input ports as its predecessor, and is $20 cheaper. However, this is not an ideal solution for potentially messy kids, the warranty is nowhere near as good, and you have to pay extra for parental control features. $50 at Amazon Pros All-new design

Improved sound

Retains input methods from 2nd-generation

$20 cheaper Cons Not ideal for kids

Lack of extended warranty

Have to pay extra for FreeTime Unlimited This is the obvious choice if you want to put Alexa in your child’s playroom or bedroom. The included warranty and FreeTime Unlimited are almost worth the price of admission. However, that will be a tough pill to swallow at $70. $70 at Amazon Pros Alexa Blueprint helps kids create Skills

2-year worry-free guarantee warranty

1-year Amazon FreeTime Unlimited included Cons $20 more expensive than Echo Dot

Limited color choices

Amazon Echo Dot vs. Echo Dot Kids How do they stack up?

At first glance, the decision on which version of the Echo Dot (3rd gen) should be pretty simple and straightforward. If you want an Echo Dot for anywhere in the house, then get that one; however, if you want one for your kids, or like the color options, then the Echo Dot Kids is the better pick. Let’s look at the specs.

Echo Dot (3rd gen) Echo Dot Kids Edition Size 3.9″ x 3.9″ x 1.7″ 3.9″ x 3.9″ x 1.7″ Weight 10.6 oz. 10.6 oz. Microphones 4 7 Speakers 1.6″ speaker 1.6″ speaker Bluetooth Yes Yes 3.5mm audio output Yes Yes Warranty 3-months 2-years

As for the Echo Dot Kids Edition, this is essentially the same as the standard Echo Dot with a couple of new paint schemes. The real value comes in the “extras” that are available with the Echo Dot Kids Edition. If parental controls and family-friendly content are vital to your plans, then you’ll enjoy the one year of FreeTime Unlimited and a 2-year warranty. This warranty provides a full product replacement, regardless of what happens to the Echo Dot.

This is extremely tempting if you are clumsy, or children are running around the house. The Echo Dot (3rd gen) only has a 90-day warranty, meaning you could end up shelling out another $50 if something goes awry. Other differences come in the speaker and microphone department. These are speakers, after all, so these are important.

The Echo Dot (3rd gen) comes equipped with a much more powerful 1.6-inch speaker, combined with four total microphones. However, a new product means improvements to these various hardware inclusions. The Echo Dot Kids includes the same 1.6-inch speaker, so your kids will enjoy their music much better than before. Plus, they will be able to hear Alexa’s responses easier.

Chances are if you care about the sound that much, you’ll end up having picked up an external speaker that is compatible with either Echo Dot. So, you don’t have to worry too much, but the included 3.5mm headphone jack on these devices is really convenient.

Amazon Echo Dot vs. Echo Dot Kids Is FreeTime Unlimited worth it?

Speaking of FreeTime Unlimited, there are a few things to take note of. The included subscription with the Kids Edition provides not only a plethora of parental controls, but also a multi-platform subscription, which offers music, audiobooks, TV shows, movies, games, and much more for your kids. You can stream music from Radio Disney or access the Parent Dashboard, which provides Parental Control features.

Additionally, if you end up deciding on the standard Echo Dot (3rd gen), then you can add FreeTime Unlimited. This will cost you an extra $2.99 per month and will still give you the same access as if you purchased the Echo Dot Kids Edition. Amazon also offers a yearly subscription priced at $69 for Prime members or $99 if you aren’t a Prime subscriber.

Opting for FreeTime Unlimited means that you’ll have kid-friendly content accessible across an array of devices. These products include not only the Echo family, but also Fire tablets, Kindle tablets, iOS, and Android. This is the perfect way to keep your children occupied and looking at the “right” content, regardless of the platform.

Amazon Echo Dot vs. Echo Dot Kids Which way should you go?

On the one hand, you have a basic, no-nonsense speaker that’s a little bit less expensive and blends in pretty well with the rest of your home. On the other hand, the Echo Dot Kids features that kick-ass rainbow color shell, which you won’t be able to grab and put it on your bland Echo Dot.

The biggest difference comes down to whether you plan on paying for Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited subscription. It’s included with the Echo Dot Kids, but you’ll have to shell out an extra $3 per month or $69 a year (for Prime subscribers), to get access to all of the parental control features and kid-friendly content.

So which is the better Alexa speaker to get? The final decision should be simple. If you have kids and want all that FreeTime Unlimited has to offer, you should go for the Kids Edition. Unless you’re a clumsy adult or want that awesome Rainbow scheme, you should get the Echo Dot.

