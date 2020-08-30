AFL to install goal-line cameras at every venue after Demons-Saints controversy

The AFL has advised that all venues hosting matches for the remainder of the 2020 season, including the finals, will have goal-line cameras installed.

It comes after yet another score review controversy in Melbourne’s thrilling three-point win over St Kilda on Saturday night, where Christian Petracca’s deciding goal was set up for a review.

While replays showed that Saints defender Dougal Howard had touched the ball, the lack of a goal-line camera meant that it was difficult to determine whether the ball was touched before or after it crossed the line.

“The AFL advises all venues hosting AFL matches for the rest of the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season (including finals) will have goal-line cameras installed, ensuring the best available vision and consistent technology is in place for each of the remaining games,” a league statement read on Sunday afternoon.

Petracca’s goal proved to be the difference as Melbourne held on for a three-point win over St Kilda (Getty)

“The AFL fully supports the decisions of the goal umpire and the score reviewer in the circumstances during last night’s game at TIO Traeger Park, Alice Springs.”

The AFL’s call to make facilities available across all of its venues comes after Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin criticised the lack of the goal-line camera at Traeger Park.

“I spoke about this a while ago around the importance of actually getting it right,” he said in his press conference.

“If we can’t get the technology to the point where you can’t make accurate calls, it’s better off not having it.

“It was there designed for real obvious ones, but when you’re trying to pick up touched ones from a fair way out or right on the goal line, you need the technology at every venue.”