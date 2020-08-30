Adele shows off her VERY flat stomach in a halterneck bikini top after seven stone weight loss

Adele has been slammed for cultural appropriation after donning a Jamaican flag string bikini top to mark the cancelled Notting Hill Carnival.

In a picture shared to her Instagram, the songstress wore her hair in Bantu knots leading some to slam the choice as ‘insensitive’.

The hairstyle – small, coiled buns secured against the side of the head – is associated with people of African descent.

Some claimed the Rolling in the Deep singer was profiting off black culture by sporting the style – along with a Jamaican flag-themed yellow, black and green halterneck top.

Others rushed to her defence, claiming it wasn’t offensive and she ‘just wanted to show off her epic weight loss’.

Adele captioned the post: ‘Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London.’

The carnival – an annual celebration of Caribbean culture – moved online for the first this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ernest Owens wrote on Twitter: ‘If 2020 couldn’t get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for. This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic. Hate to see it.’

He later added: ‘I’m too old and Black to be defending and making excuses for white people who still can’t read the damn room in 2020.’

A user who goes by Johnny added: ‘Adele dropped that weight and said it’s for her cultural appropriation era.’

Kenisha wrote: ‘If you haven’t quite understood cultural appropriation, look at Adele’s last Instagram post. She should go to jail no parole for this.’

Others jumped to her defence.

Avi Yemeni wrote: ‘Adele is getting smashed on Insta for “cultural appropriation” after posting this pic an hour ago.

‘Apparently, they now own hairstyles. These people are crazy. The poor woman just wanted to show off her epic weight loss. Don’t delete or apologise. We need you to be brave.’

Lydia wrote: ‘Black Americans are trying to cancel someone (Adele) for cultural appropriation on Caribbean people’s behalf again.’

Max West added:’ Crazy… I have Jamaican family and I don’t care if anyone wears a bikini like this with the flag or wants to do some hairstyle – it literally doesn’t affect anyone.

‘In fact, they don’t realise people in other countries encourage foreigners to buy their goods for tourism purposes.’

Neekie added: ‘Every single thing is not necessarily offensive to every person in the group that it may reflect. Being Jamaican, I (ME!) am not pressed by Adele. We love people wanting to be us if you haven’t noticed. It’s a lil diff there (racially).’

Before and after: The songstress [pictured L in 2008 and R on Sunday] marked the August Bank Holiday weekend by slipping her newly-honed frame into a busty bikini top and skinny leggings

Others commented that Adele looks like singer Katy Perry.

Adele is said to have lost the weight due to a 1,000 calorie a day diet and by upping her exercise.

She wowed fans when she showed off her dramatic transformation on her 32nd birthday in May.

She took to social media in August to congratulate her friend Beyonce on the success of latest album, Black Is King.

The Rolling In The Deep songstress posed for a snap below her TV as she watched Beyonce, 38, perform in her new music video.

Pals: She took to social media in August to congratulate her friend Beyonce on the success of latest album, Black Is King

Figure: She wowed fans when she showed off her dramatic transformation on her 32nd birthday in May

Showing her supportive side, the star made sure to match Beyonce’s ensemble in the snap by wearing a brown shirt that had a crescent moon-print design.

She revealed her transformation is the result of a self-help book that led her to find ‘joy and freedom’.

The pop star wrote in an Instagram post last month that reading Untamed, Stop Pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle proved life-changing for her.

She shared a snap of the book’s cover and said if her followers wanted to make changes they should buy a copy.

The Someone Like You singer said: ‘If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book!

‘It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first . Whew!

Book club: She revealed her transformation is the result of a self-help book that led her to find ‘joy and freedom’

‘Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot!’

The star continued, saying the book will be one which she keeps on returning to for the rest of her life.

She said: ‘Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me!

Open: The singer said the book made her realise she was responsible for her own happiness and led her to make changes (pictured in 2016)

‘I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!!

‘I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon.’

The book is described by Waterstones as ‘part inspiration, part memoir, it explores the joy and peace we discover when we stop striving to meet the expectations of the world, and instead dare to listen to and trust in the voice deep inside us.’