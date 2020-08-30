Aboriginal flag removed from Wallabies First Nations jersey over copyright issues

The Wallabies’ most popular jersey has dumped the Aboriginal flag after copyright fees demanded a whopping amount from Rugby Australia.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Rugby Australia claim the owner of the license of the Aboriginal flag, WAM Clothing, would receive “seven figures” in return for use of the iconic symbols on the Wallabies’ First Nations jersey.

As a result, the 2020 version of the jersey on sale this month do not feature the flags.

“WAM clothing were demanding 20 percent of the sales for the use of images of the flags,” Lloyd McDermott Rugby Development Team president Dean Duncan told the Herald.

“The Wallabies Indigenous jersey is rugby’s highest-selling product, we sell out and it’s a limited edition, so the cost to Rugby Australia was going to be at least in the seven figures.

“The biggest disappointment is not being able to identify under an image that is synonymous with our people.

“Having that flag on a jersey is essentially the same as having the Australian crest on the chest of the Wallabies jersey. If you take away that crest – or in this case our flag – it takes away an emotional link to a team that people have.”

The Aboriginal flag on the Wallabies jersey at the 2017 Bledisloe Cup (YouTube)

As they have in recent Bledisloe Cups and on tour, it was expected the Wallabies would wear the 2020 First Nations jersey in their next Test in October.

The flags debuted on the Wallabies jersey sleeves in 2017.

“The disappointing thing is that in 2017 it united absolutely everyone,” Duncan said.

“There were so many positive comments that this should be worn for the Bledisloe Cup each time and that design sold out. You know a jersey is well-accepted when you start getting knock-offs from China, and that’s what happened.

“It was a flag that was designed and promoted to pull everyone together and it’s so divisive now.”

In addition to the jersey omission, the flag will also not be displayed pre-game on the field at the Wallabies’ next Test, despite flags being able to be purchased as licensed products.

Australian players line up for the national anthem (Getty)

Rugby is one of many major sporting codes to be hit by the controversial licensing issue around the indigenous flag, with even school-level rugby being impacted.

The AFL encountered similar obstacles over the flag during Indigenous Round earlier this month. Australia’s first Aboriginal Olympic gold medallist Nova Peris is a huge critic of WAM Clothing and has pushed the ‘free the flag’ initiative to remove the licensing.

At the beginning of last year, WAM Clothing controversially issued cease and desist orders to all major sporting codes in Australia, as well as other clothing companies, and community groups using the flag.

That forced Rugby Australia to stop using the flag too in May 2019, with the sporting body carefully consulting indigenous players and rugby community groups before making the decision.

The Wallabies wore an indigenous design on their jersey at the Rugby World Cup later that year, but without the use of the flags.

WAM Clothing is a Queensland-based company that claims the exclusive worldwide license for the use of the Aboriginal flag, courtesy of an agreement made with the designer of the flag Harold Thomas, which was created in 1971.

In contrast, the copyright holders of the Torres Strait Islander Flag do not demand a ffee when the image is reproduced, they just request that the flag designer Bernard Namok is credited.