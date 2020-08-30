ABC to air ‘Black Panther’ as tribute to Chadwick Boseman, locals mourn

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC will air “Black Panther” commercial-free Sunday as a prime- tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

The film will be followed by an ABC News Special, “Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King.” Disney said the special “will celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career” and “shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.”

Boseman died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Walt Disney Co., which owns ABC, released “Black Panther” as well as the other three Marvel movies Boseman appeared in. The film will be broadcast at 8 p.m. EDT, with the special following at 10:20 p.m. EDT.

Boseman’s life impacted many, and his loss has been felt both globally and locally. Players on the New England Patriots and the Boston Celtics weighed in with tributes.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted, “Very saddened by the passing of Chadwick Boseman, a brilliant actor who inspired us all and sparked bigger dreams for young people in Boston and worldwide. His legacy will grow as they follow those dreams and lead us forward.”

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley expressed grief in a series of tweets.

His artistic choices were conscious, righteous & intentional.May we each seek to move w/the same urgency & purpose.May we each choose to uplift & to advance the collective w/our own unique gifts.TY #ChadwickBoseman for beautifully telling our stories & for your majestic example. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 29, 2020

Sudbury native and actor Chris Evans reflected on his personal friendship with Boseman and shared photos of the pair.

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

“Black Panther” won three Oscars, was nominated for best picture and grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

Boseman is the latest major Black figure to die in 2020, which has already seen the loss of civil rights legend John Lewis and retired NBA star Kobe Bryant.

Gil Robertson, the co-founder and president of the African American Film Critics Association, said Black people are at a critical crossroads of their survival in America.

“We’re getting it from all sides of the fort,” Robertson said. “We’re losing these strong men. These men who operated with a level of integrity. A level of authenticity. I find all of this alarming. I hope that our community can really come together. … Not just for one cause. Just to make a consistent effort to rehabilitate our community.”