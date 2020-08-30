Fanny Potkin / Reuters:
A look at the rapid growth of TikTok in Southeast Asia, where the app has been downloaded 360M times, up 151% YoY, according to Sensor Tower — SINGAPORE (Reuters) – At 19, Sandy Saputra is big on TikTok Indonesia. Within a year, he’s leapt from quiet, small-town life to star influencer status …
A look at the rapid growth of TikTok in Southeast Asia, where the app has been downloaded 360M times, up 151% YoY, according to Sensor Tower (Fanny Potkin/Reuters)
