A look at the rapid growth of TikTok in Southeast Asia, where the app has been downloaded 360M times, up 151% YoY, according to Sensor Tower (Fanny Potkin/Reuters)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Fanny Potkin / Reuters:

A look at the rapid growth of TikTok in Southeast Asia, where the app has been downloaded 360M times, up 151% YoY, according to Sensor Tower  —  SINGAPORE (Reuters) – At 19, Sandy Saputra is big on TikTok Indonesia.  Within a year, he’s leapt from quiet, small-town life to star influencer status …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR