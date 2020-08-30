Christopher Mims / Wall Street Journal:
A look at autonomous boat tech as ocean research nonprofit Promare says it will unveil in September a fully autonomous ship called Mayflower with IBM as partner — Driverless ships don’t have to worry about crowded roads. And they don’t need bunks,mdash;or toilets. — TEXT,nbsp; — 1 RESPONSE
A look at autonomous boat tech as ocean research nonprofit Promare says it will unveil in September a fully autonomous ship called Mayflower with IBM as partner (Christopher Mims/Wall Street Journal)
Christopher Mims / Wall Street Journal: