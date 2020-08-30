A-League news, Sydney FC claim historic fifth premiership title over Melbourne City

Sydney FC have claimed a record fifth A-League crown in a thrilling 1-0 victory in extra time over Melbourne City, but it wasn’t without its controversy.

The Sky Blue rewrote history on Sunday night to become the most decorated club in A-League history thanks to a sensational 100th-minute goal from fan favourite Rhyan Grant deep in extra time, who was sensationally picked out by Luke Brattan at the back post.

While the Moore Park faithful were left brimming with the record-setting title, it’s a far bleaker story for City fans who will undoubtedly feel officials will have something to answer for after Harrison Delbridge had an apparent goal overturned by the VAR in the 18th.

With Sydney on the backfoot in the opening 30-minutes, City struck through a play down the left flank, and when the minor premiers failed to clear the danger Delbridge stepped up to slot home on the edge of the box.

Sydney FC overcome early VAR controversy to be crowned A-League champions. (Getty) (Getty)

Their celebrations were cut short, however, when upon review the VAR deemed teammate Lachlan Wales had obstructed the view of Sydney keeper Andrew Redmayne while in an offside position as Delbridge hit his shot.

“If you look at it right there he is directly in front of Redmayne,” said Aussie football great Mark Bosnich in commentary. “There is no doubt about that.

“If you watch here, just as he strikes, he’s directly in front of him.”

Fox Sports caller Brenton Speed added it was a “big decision in his first grand final for Chris Beath.”

Grant breaks the deadlock

The incident ignited the match and brought Sydney back to life as the minor premiers slowly wrestled their way back into the fight by half-time.

City keeper Tom Glover impressed between the sticks keeping a Milos Ninkovic attempt in the six-yard box from finding the net.

But the tide had clearly turned in favour for the Sky Blue who were narrowly unable to finish off their rivals ahead of the final whistle.

Deep in extra time, however, it was the mullet-sporting cult-hero Grant who stepped up to send Sydney off into the sunset after he improvised with some incredible movement to shoulder a spectacular cross from Brattan past Glover.