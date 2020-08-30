4 people die in early morning fires in Cape Town

Four people
have died in two separate fires in Cape Town.
The fires
broke out in Khayelitsha and Dunoon in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Just after
04:30, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service was informed that an
informal structure was on fire in Qandu-qandu informal settlement, just off
Japhta Masemola Drive, Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.
Three
people died.
“The
structure was completely destroyed and two men and one woman sustained fatal
burn wounds,” Carelse added.
In Dunoon,
one person died at around 04:45, after structures caught alight in Usasaza
Street in Bhekela informal settlement.
“Firefighters
came across a body that was burnt beyond recognition,” said Carelse.
The police
are investigating the circumstances that led to the fires.
