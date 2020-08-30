4 people die in early morning fires in Cape Town

Four people

have died in two separate fires in Cape Town.

The fires

broke out in Khayelitsha and Dunoon in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Just after

04:30, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service was informed that an

informal structure was on fire in Qandu-qandu informal settlement, just off

Japhta Masemola Drive, Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

Three

people died.

“The

structure was completely destroyed and two men and one woman sustained fatal

burn wounds,” Carelse added.

In Dunoon,

one person died at around 04:45, after structures caught alight in Usasaza

Street in Bhekela informal settlement.

“Firefighters

came across a body that was burnt beyond recognition,” said Carelse.

The police

are investigating the circumstances that led to the fires.

