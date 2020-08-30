3,000 gather at illegal rave

Piers Corbyn hit with £10,000 fine for organising anti-lockdown protest in London
CoronavirusThe brother of the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attended the “Unite for Freedom” demo in Trafalgar Square and was arrested under new coronavirus laws.
Lotto winner who scooped £2.7m still stacks supermarket shelves despite hitting jackpot
LotteryElaine Thompson, 64, does night shifts as a key worker despite being at risk with asthma.
Virus outbreak hits TUI holiday flight returning from Greece as all passengers ordered to isolate
CoronavirusAt least seven confirmed cases of Covid-19 have since been linked to the flight from Zante to Cardiff.
Police hunt knife thug after mum stabbed at random in street while walking with her child
PoliceDetectives have released pictures of the suspect after the ‘vicious and unprovoked attack’ in Manchester targeted a mum with her five-year-old son.
Female terrorist caught with ISIS bomb making guide back behind bars over phone rap
TerrorismJade Campbell was first charged with making a bomb hoax in 2016 and jailed the following year for downloading an ISIS magazine and trying to obtain a second passport.
Tearful tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ young pals killed in Scots horror crash
West LothianTroi Lawton and Connor Elgey died at the scene when the Subaru they were in careered off a West Lothian road.
Nicola Sturgeon says rise in Scotland’s coronavirus cases is ‘a worry’ but teams working hard to examine numbers
Nicola SturgeonThere were 123 cases reported in the last hours.
Police appeal for witnesses after biker dies in collision with lorry in Glasgow
Police ScotlandA 62-year-old man died at the scene of the horror crash in the Darnley area on Saturday.
Rise in coronavirus cases as 123 positive tests overnight in Scotland
Nicola SturgeonThe total number of positive cases stands at 20,318.
Scots schoolboy cyclist knocked off bike by car as cops hunt driver
Police ScotlandThe boy was knocked from the bike by a dark coloured Vauxhall and seriously injured his arm.
Three men in hospital after serious assault on Glasgow street
Police ScotlandCops were called to Glenisla Street in the east end at around 2.25am to reports of a ‘serious assault’.
Toddler seriously injured after falling from car before being hit by another motor
PoliceTwo men have since been arrested on drug-driving offences.