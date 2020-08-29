Young London artists share their music in Today at Apple’s Music Survival Final Showcase

Over the summer, some of London’s most promising young artists worked alongside music industry experts and the creative arts youth space Spotlight to craft their music skills. The five-week Music Survival series wrapped up on Friday with a Final Showcase where each artist had a chance to share their work in front of a panel of pros.

Music Survival was a collaboration with Today at Apple and Made in LDN, the popular creative program designed to inspire London youth. Together with Spotlight, workshops, panel discussions, and conversations were held online with some of the UK music industry’s most respected artists. The programs focused on music, podcasts, production design, the spoken word, and more. Music Survival was curated by DJ Carly Wilford.

During August 28th’s Final Showcase broadcast live on YouTube, each young artist who applied and was accepted into the program was featured in a two-minute performance of an original piece of music. The event was moderated by a panel of experts, musicians, and managers: Carly Wilford, Frances, Kali Claire, Preye Crooks, Grant Motion, and and Fola.

The Final Showcase gave London’s rising musicians a chance to demonstrate what they’ve learned over the past five weeks and how they’ve grown during a summer of lockdowns. Many of the clips were shot at home, and some of the artists referenced the events of the pandemic and calls for racial equality in their lyrics. The experts provided constructive feedback and offered tips for success.

Music Survival Artists On Instagram

Today at Apple and Made in LDN are also wrapping up a month of Virtual Career Sessions with Apple’s teams. The sessions run through September 3, and registration links for the remaining sessions are available on the London City Hall website.

Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: