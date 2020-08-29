Yanni Gourde leaves Game 4 after dirty hit by Nick Ritchie

Gourde exited the game, and Ritchie was assessed a five-minute major penalty for boarding.

Although Gourde didn’t record a point in the contest, he’s played a significant role for Tampa Bay in both the physical and defensive aspects of the game.

It’s not known if Gourde will return to Game 4, though the hit was enough to probably earn Richie a suspension.

If he is suspended, the Bruins could end up turning to the many talented prospects they have waiting in the wings for Game 5 on Monday. Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic both are waiting for their chance to prove to Cassidy that they deserve a shot.