Yanni Gourde leaves Game 4 after dirty hit by Nick Ritchie

Bruins forward Nick Ritchie has not contributed in any way through Boston’s postseason run in the NHL’s Toronto bubble, and his hit on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde in Game 4 on Saturday is proof that head coach Bruce Cassidy shouldn’t be slotting him in on David Krejci’s left wing.
Ritchie hit Gourde into the boards late in the second period of Game 4, leaving the Bolts forward unable to move.
Gourde exited the game, and Ritchie was assessed a five-minute major penalty for boarding.
Although Gourde didn’t record a point in the contest, he’s played a significant role for Tampa Bay in both the physical and defensive aspects of the game.
It’s not known if Gourde will return to Game 4, though the hit was enough to probably earn Richie a suspension.
If he is suspended, the Bruins could end up turning to the many talented prospects they have waiting in the wings for Game 5 on Monday. Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic both are waiting for their chance to prove to Cassidy that they deserve a shot.
