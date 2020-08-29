Yankees activate DJ LeMahieu from 10-day injured list

The Yankees have activated DJ LeMahieu from the 10-day injured list, the team announced. Miguel Andujar has been optioned back to the club’s alternate training site in a corresponding move.

LeMahieu hit the IL due to a sprained left thumb back on August 16, and while his IL stint didn’t last much beyond the 10-day minimum, the absence was surely noted by a Yankees team that is in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. With Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gleyber Torres still injured, the return of LeMahieu’s bat will be welcome in the Bronx. LeMahieu was hitting .411/.456/.534 over 79 PA prior to his injury.

Andujar’s latest call-up resulted in a 2-for-10 showing over 10 plate appearances in four games. The young slugger has only a .285 OPS in 32 major league plate appearances this season, though his attempts to get on track haven’t been helped by the lack of consistent playing time available in the Yankees lineup.