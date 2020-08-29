Would Jason Kidd make sense as the Philadelphia 76ers new head coach?

The Philadelphia 76ers’ decision to fire head coach Brett Brown after seven seasons earlier this week did not come as too much of a surprise. Philadelphia is coming off an humiliating four-game sweep at the hands of the rival Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Sixers under-performed throughout the 2019-20 NBA season. It’s time for a change from both a coaching and roster perspective. Now, one big-name individual is seemingly interested in joining the organization.

Jason Kidd reportedly interested in 76ers job

“Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd wants the job, according to multiple league sources,” Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer noted Friday. “Other sources have said that Houston Rockets player development coach John Lucas is highly interested in a second go-round as the Sixers head coach.”

It’s not a big surprise that Kidd would have interest in being a head coach again. He was fired by the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2017-18 after fewer than four full seasons in that role. Kidd previously coached the Brooklyn Nets to a 44-38 record and a playoff appearance back in 2013-14. The Pro Basketball Hall of Famer is currently in the midst of his first season as the Lakers’ top assistant coach.

Would Kidd be a fit as the 76ers’ head coach?

Kidd worked with a veteran squad in Milwaukee and helped oversee improvement from reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. That’s no small thing considering how the Greek Freak has morphed into one of the biggest stars in the Association.

Kidd’s tenure with the Nets included him coaching the likes of Kevin Garnett, Joe Johnson, Paul Pierce, Shaun Livingston and Deron Williams. He has experience coaching a veteran-laden roster.

A lot of this will also depend on what Sixers general manager Elton Brand does from a player-personnel perspective during the offseason. As of right now, it looks like both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid will remain with the Sixers. If that’s the case, Kidd makes sense. If one of those stars players is traded and Philadelphia goes with a youth movement, the team might look in another direction.