Which Ring Doorbell should you buy?

Best answer: If your house is already equipped with low-voltage doorbell wiring, the Doorbell Pro is the best consumer-grade video doorbell in Ring’s lineup. Otherwise, the Video Doorbell 3 can run off of a rechargeable battery and offers most of the same features.

What is a Ring Doorbell?

Ring’s line of Wi-Fi-connected video doorbells is a great way to secure your home and give yourself some peace of mind when you’re waiting on a package or going away on vacation. They detect motion before anyone gets near your door, alert your smartphone, and start recording video.

That footage gets stored in the cloud (with a subscription fee, of course), so you don’t have to be watching live to catch a would-be burglar. There’s also two-way audio, meaning you can talk to the person on the other end of the doorbell from your phone. With so many options in Ring’s lineup, it can be overwhelming to determine the best smart doorbell for your needs — that’s where we come in.

Which one is right for my home?

Ring has plenty of video doorbells to choose from, each hitting a different price point and feature set. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a large and very visible camera that gives you 1080p video with two-way audio, along with basic motion detection and night vision. For only $80, it’s a good place to start if you’ve never used a video doorbell, and you can power it from either your home’s existing doorbell wiring or the rechargeable internal battery.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 makes some great improvements on its predecessor’s design, though. It features 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, along with improved motion zone settings that let you receive notifications only for close-by subjects, within a few feet of the camera. It’s also easier to remove the faceplate on the Doorbell 3, making it effortless to toss in a spare battery.

While the Doorbell 3 is pricier than the Doorbell 2, we’d argue that it’s worth putting the extra money into. The improved motion zones are hugely helpful, particularly if your camera faces a busy street that would otherwise constantly set off motion alerts (I’m writing this from experience!). It’s now easier to set up and connect to your Wi-Fi network. For older homes that aren’t equipped with low-voltage doorbell wiring, this is the camera you should buy.

There’s also the Doorbell 3 Plus to consider. While most of its features are the same, the Doorbell 3 Plus introduces a new Pre-Roll feature that gives you a four-second preview of the events leading up to your motion alerts. These Pre-Rolls are kept at a low resolution and in black and white to preserve battery life.