Where To Watch Chadwick Boseman Movies

On Friday, 43-year-old Chadwick Boseman died after being diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago.


Though he was best known for his role as T’Challa in Black Panther, the actor starred in numerous films, often portraying historic and cultural Black figures.


In a statement from his reps, it was revealed that Chadwick filmed many of his most iconic roles “during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

To celebrate his life and his work, below is a list of some of his movies and where you can watch them:


The 2014 biopic follows the life of the “Godfather of Soul,” James Brown. The movie also stars Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Nelsan Ellis, Craig Robinson, and Dan Aykroyd.

You can stream it now on HBO Max.


In the 2016 action thriller — which also stars Luke Evans, Teresa Palmer, and Alfred Molina — Chadwick plays Jacob King, a man who travels from South Africa to LA in search of his sister’s killers.

You can stream it now on Netflix.


The 2013 biopic follows the journey of Jackie Robinson becoming the first Black player in the MLB.

You can rent it now on Amazon for $3.99.


The biographical drama — which premiered in 2017 and also stars Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown, and Kate Hudson — follows Chadwick as Thurgood Marshall, a NAACP lawyer who (years before he became the first Black Supreme Court Justice) defends a Black man accused of raping a white woman.

You can rent it now on Amazon for $3.99.


Produced by the Russo brothers and released last year, the movie — which also stars Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, and J. K. Simmons — is about a detective who shuts down the island of Manhattan to investigate the murder of several police officers, uncovering corruption along the way.

You can buy it now on Amazon for $12.99 or stream it on Showtime starting Sept. 5.


Directed by Spike Lee, the 2020 film stars Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Black Vietnam war veterans who call themselves “Bloods.” The group return to Vietnam to retrieve gold that they’d hidden years before, hoping to make it home alive.

You can stream it now on Netflix.


The 2018 Marvel film follows T’Challa aka Black Panther, an African king and superhero who, along with family and friends from Wakanda, fights to keep his cousin Erik Killmonger from claiming the throne. Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Angela Bassett are just a few to star alongside Chadwick in the Oscar-nominated movie.

You can stream it now on Disney+, along with Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame, and Captain America: Civil War, which also star Chadwick Boseman.

What’s your favorite Chadwick Boseman movie? Tell us in the comments.

