What you can expect from the 2020/2021 bushfire season

As Australians continue to grapple with one of the worst bushfire seasons the country has ever experienced, experts are urging people to prepare themselves once again.

They warn upcoming rains may not be enough to avoid another catastrophic season.

The 2019/2020 bushfire season, now called Black Summer, saw some of the most horrific bushfires in the nation’s history, killing 34 people and charring more than 18 million hectares of land.

Firemen prepare as a bushfire approaches homes on the outskirts of the town of Bargo on December 21, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (David Gray/Getty Images)

While this year’s season isn’t expected to cause the same level of destruction, conditions are already seeing some places on high alert.

Climatologist from the Bureau of Meteorology, Greg Browning, said the severity of the season is mostly dependant on climate conditions.

He said this year Australia is in for a wetter-than-average spring – but that may not be enough to stop a dangerous blaze.

“It’s highly unlikely we will see anything like what we saw last year. There were a whole bunch of climate factors that were as bad as they could be and on top of that we were coming off a very strong drought year,” Mr Browning told nine.com.au.

“Fire weather is really calculated on how dry the fuels are, how strong the winds are, how high the humidity is, and the temperature and we’ve certainly got a couple of those factors already.”

Stacey Wilson from the Milton Volunteer Rural Fire Brigade at the bushfire front on Murramarang Road in Bawley Point on December 5, 2019. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong (Sitthixay Ditthavong)

The next three months are expected to bring above-average rainfall for almost all states around the country due a La Nina even t.

But while the rain is welcome news for bushfire-prone areas, it won’t be enough to reverse the years of drought.

“We’ve still got a lot of areas that are reasonably dry and looking at a larger scale we certainly haven’t gotten over the drought,” Mr Browning said.

“That means there are areas of vegetation that haven’t wetted up as much as they could have, and the ground isn’t particularly saturated.

“It only takes a little bit of a break in rainfall for the conditions to get ute dry against and ready for a bad fire.”

The rain can also have adverse impacts if it falls prematurely and authorities are already concerned about grass growth in areas wiped out during the previous season.

Multimillion dollar boost to bushfire recovery efforts (Getty)

“The flip side of rain is lots of vegetation growth so if it does all of a sudden stop raining – and there’s still for that to happen for example in December – then we still have all of summer for soils to dry out and then with all that extra fuel then the potential for fires becomes a problem again,” Mr Browning said.

At the beginning of the month, the NSW Rural Fire Service announced six Local Government Areas (LGAs) will commence the Bush Fire Danger Period more than two months early, due to prevailing local conditions.

NSW RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers said the six local government areas are Armidale Regional, Walcha, Uralla, Glen Innes Severn, Inverell and Tenterfield.

“While an early fire season is not unusual in these areas, increased grass growth due to recent rain could prove problematic over coming weeks and months,” Mr Rogers said.

“Grass fires can be especially dangerous because they start quickly and spread rapidly, destroying not only homes and stock, but also lives and livelihoods.”

Storm clouds at Maroubra Beach. 20th January 2020 Photo Louise Kennerley (Louise Kennerley)

Mr Browning said other states around the country will also be on high alert this season, including WA which has already had one of its hottest and dries summers on record.

“Western Australia, which isn’t influenced much by La Nina, is getting very dry and there’s every reason why they could get a really bad fire season this year and there will be other parts.”

Several states including the Northern Territory and Queensland have already experienced severe fire danger conditions during August and an out of control bushfire had residents on alert on the NSW-Victorian border.

“We cannot be complacent coming in to this season thinking that we won’t see fire activity again,” Mr Rogers said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian delivering a press conference on NSWs Covid-19 situation. July 13 2020. (Dean Sewell)

The recommendations include mandatory land clearing, hazard reduction burns closer to communities, and night- waterbombing.

“The next fire season is already upon us,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“We have to accept also our climate is changing and those who wrote the report acknowledge that.”