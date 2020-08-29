WATCH | ‘He was everybody’s favourite’ – Nathaniel Julies’ family want justice

Nathaniel Bradley Julies died after he was allegedly shot by police in Eldorado Park on Wednesday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says IPID is investigating the circumstances surrounding the teen’s death and necessary steps would be taken if wrongdoing was found.

The family has asked for space to grieve after receiving overwhelming support.

“He was everybody’s favourite.”

This is what 16-year-old Nathaniel Bradley Julies’ grandfather, James Julies, had to say about his grandchild who was shot and killed allegedly by Eldorado Park police on Wednesday.

The grandfather was speaking at the family home on Friday following a visit from Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Young Nathaniel’s death has sparked anger in the suburb, with residents calling on the police who allegedly shot him to face the law.

IPID is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

On Thursday angry residents clashed with cops, blocked and barricaded the roads saying they want justice for the teenager’s death.

Nathaniel had Down Syndrome.

Julies said his grandchild had done nothing wrong and was standing alone when he was shot at close range, before being dragged inside the police van.

He added that Nathaniel was also choked while he was being dragged to the police van.

“That policemen’s life was never in danger, he could not say why did he shoot the poor child, what did the child do?”

The grandfather said:

My pain is in the manner that they shot my boytjie. They shot him close range, he fell underneath the truck, they dragged him out. He is a 16-year-old boy with Down Syndrome. He doesn’t know what goes [on] around him. We have to fit into his world. You have to understand what he is saying.

Julies said the family appreciated the support they had received following the outrage the boy’s death had sparked in the suburb and social media.

He added that the family, however, also needed space as they prepared for the burial, adding that a lot of people, including funeral undertakers and lawyers had offered to assist them.

Exposure

“Because of the exposure, there is nowhere for these police to hide.”

“We say enough is enough. This thing has sparked something. This boy’s death is not going to be something that’s going to just go away. It’s not. We going to make sure that this thing goes to the end. And we don’t want this thing to drag. It’s about that we get results.”

Julies said the police had also not been helpful to the family following the incident. He said it was a mission for them to receive a case number and no officer had gone to the family and the scene where the boy was shot, to investigate.

Cele said if investigations found that police were in the wrong, they would face the full might of the law.

He added that he was, however, waiting for the IPID investigation to conclude before any action is taken against any police official.

No official has been suspended at this point, Cele said.

“We have to restore relationships between the groups. We can’t afford the broken relationship between the police and the community, otherwise that leaves a big gap for the criminals,” the minister said.

Cele said the police were not supposed to shoot at residents but things could get out of control when the very same residents incite violence.

