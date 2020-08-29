Warriors vs Newcastle Knights start time, results, news for 2020 round 16

There has been plenty of anticipation for the Warriors round 16 clash against the Knights since Blake Green left the Auckland based club to join Newcastle earlier this month.

The veteran playmaker suffered an ACL injury in his right knee in the Knights’ win over the North Queensland Cowboys last weekend and will miss the rest of the season.

Warriors lock Jazz Tevaga admitted he felt “gutted” for his ex-teammate but missing the clash probably wasn’t a bad thing for Green.

“I was looking forward to this one,” Tevaga said. “I was giving it to him since he left and told him ‘I’m going to late shot you when you put in a kick’. I didn’t care if I got the penalty, I was just keen to give him a whack.”

Another former Warriors star who will be in for some extra attention is Mason Lino.

Lino came up through the Warriors’ under-20s system and went on to play 17 first grade games for the club and will take the field for the Knights in Green’s place in his first NRL game of the year.

“Good old Mason,” Tevaga said. “I haven’t seen that fella for a while so I’ll be looking to get at him. He hasn’t played footy for a while so I expect his ass to be hanging out.”

With just five matches to go, the Warriors remain a mathematical chance of finishing inside the top eight, but they’ll need to win every game because of an inferior points differential.