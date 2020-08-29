Waratahs hold off Rebels with playoff spot still undecided

The NSW Waratahs beat the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday in a gruelling tussle to claim a 38-32 victory at the Leichhardt Oval on Saturday.

The Waratahs scored five tries through Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jack Dempsey, Will Harrison, Jake Gordon and Joey

Walton while fly-halve Harrison was in fine form with the boot on the night.

However, both the New South Wales outfit and the Rebels will have to wait until next week to find out which side will secure a place in the playoffs.

More to follow …

FINAL SCORE: REBELS 32 (10) WARATAHS 38 (17)

Rebels

Tries – To’omua, Naisarani (2), Koroibete

Pen – To’omua (2)

Con – To’omua (3)

Waratahs

Tries – Gordon, Dempsey, Johnson-Holmes, Walton, Harrison

Pen – Harrison

Con – Harrison (5)

Cards – Hanigan (Yellow, 37′)

TEAMS

Rebels

15 Reece Hodge, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Campbell Magnay, 12 Matt Toomua (captain), 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Andrew Deegan, 9 Frank Lomani, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 Brad Wilkin, 6 Michael Wells, 5 Trevor Hosea, 4 Matt Philip, 3 Jermaine Ainsley, 2 Jordan Uelese, 1 Cameron Orr

Replacements: 16 Efitusi Ma’afu, 17 Cabous Eloff, 18 Pone Fa’amausili, 19 Michael Stolberg, 20 Richard Hardwick, 21 James Tuttle, 22 Billy Meakes. 23 Tom Pincus

Waratahs

15 Jack Maddocks, 14 James Ramm, 13 Joey Walton, 12 Tepai Moeroa, 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Will Harrison, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Jack Dempsey, 7 Michael Hooper, 6 Lachlan Swinton, 5 Rob Simmons (captain), 4 Ned Hanigan, 3 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 2 Tom Horton, 1 Tom Robertson

Replacements: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Tetera Faulkner, 18 Angus Bell, 19 Tom Staniforth, 20 Will Harris, 21 Mitch Short, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Nick Malouf