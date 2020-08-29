Walmart sells Shoes.com and Bare Necessities lingerie brand as a part of a broader streamlining of its digital businesses to focus on its main website (Matthew Boyle/Bloomberg)

Matthew Boyle / Bloomberg:
Walmart sells Shoes.com and Bare Necessities lingerie brand as a part of a broader streamlining of its digital businesses to focus on its main website — – Retailer is offloading Shoes.com and Bare Necessities,nbsp; — Walmart Inc. is divesting two more of its online brands …
