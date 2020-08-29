Venkatesh, Samantha, Rakul Preet Singh wish Nagarjuna on his birthday

Today South superstar Nagarjuna celebrates his birthday and looking at his fit persona and his aura it will be highly incorrect to say that he turns a year older, as the superstar just ages backwards. Nagarjuna who has a huge mass following on social media is flooded with wishes by fans nationwide.



He started his day by thanking his fans for all the love as his daughter-in-law and actress Samantha Ruth Akkineni had

— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 29, 2020

— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 29, 2020







While Nagarjuna thanked his fans for all the love, the Twitter and social media world is buzzing with wishes and also a special hashtag is dedicated to him – #HBDKingNagarjuna. His sons Chaitanya and Akhil have sung praises for their dad on social media. Samantha Ruth too took to Twitter to wish him and called the most important person in her life.

pic.twitter.com/WLdcuM2sxm

— Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) August 29, 2020







Happy Birthday Nana @iamnagarjuna … from team #LoveStory #HBDKingNagarjuna
— chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) August 29, 2020

— chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) August 29, 2020







Wishing one of the most important people in my life . Thank you so much for your tireless support and constant guidance and direction. Wishing you a Happy Wonderful Bday that's filled with all the warmth and compassion that you normally exude . @iamnagarjuna #HBDKingNagarjuna
— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 29, 2020

— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 29, 2020







His Manmadhudu 2 co-star Rakul Preet Singh too wished him on Twitter with the sweetest wish and surely filled with loads of health and love. Nagarjuna’s friend and actors Venkatesh Vennela Kishore too didn’t miss this occasion to wish the superstar and make him feel special on social media.

Happpppppyyy happppy bdayyyy @iamnagarjuna sir !! May you have the most happy , positive and healthy year keep inspiring the world the way you do have a fantastic day !
— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 29, 2020

— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 29, 2020







Wishing a happy happy birthday to our dearest king @iamnagarjuna garu. Many Many Happy Returns of the day sir #HBDKingNagarjuna Sir
— vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) August 29, 2020

— vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) August 29, 2020





