Venkatesh, Samantha, Rakul Preet Singh wish Nagarjuna on his birthday

Today South superstar Nagarjuna celebrates his birthday and looking at his fit persona and his aura it will be highly incorrect to say that he turns a year older, as the superstar just ages backwards. Nagarjuna who has a huge mass following on social media is flooded with wishes by fans nationwide. 

He started his day by thanking his fans for all the love as his daughter-in-law and actress Samantha Ruth Akkineni had



Akkineni Nagarjuna

While Nagarjuna thanked his fans for all the love, the Twitter and social media world is buzzing with wishes and also a special hashtag is dedicated to him – #HBDKingNagarjuna. His sons Chaitanya and Akhil have sung praises for their dad on social media. Samantha Ruth too took to Twitter to wish him and called the most important person in her life. 







Akkineni Nagarjuna

His Manmadhudu 2 co-star Rakul Preet Singh too wished him on Twitter with the sweetest wish and surely filled with loads of health and love. Nagarjuna’s friend and actors Venkatesh Vennela Kishore too didn’t miss this occasion to wish the superstar and make him feel special on social media. 





