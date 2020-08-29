Vaani Kapoor shares her excitement to start work on two back-to-back projects

Vaani Kapoor is thrilled to start shooting for Akshay Kumar’s next Bell-Bottom in which she plays the actor’s ladylove. The War heroine has a very hectic shoot life ahead of her. She first starts shooting for Bell Bottom now and then moves to her next with Ayushmann Khurrana in October.

Talking about getting back to work, Vaani says, “I am just excited right now to start work again after a lockdown. It’s going to be hectic but I also know it’s going to be very fulfilling. I am glad I have gotten to be a part of two very interesting projects,” says Vaani, who has signed two big projects amidst the lockdown.

Ask Vaani how she has prepped for Bell-Bottom during the lockdown and she says, “Prepping in lockdown has been all about Zoom calls and readings on digital platforms. It’s been all about getting back in the zone in a new way! We are making do with what we have. So, I cannot complain.”

Bell-Bottom is reported to be set in the 1980s and Vaani shared how she has been getting into the skin of her character for the same. “Well, I am particularly excited about the 80’s look and feel and we have been working on some interesting looks from that era. I have been making my notes, watching old films, doing a bit of research. It’s been a fun process to soak in the 80s era,” she says.

Vaani adds, “’80s for me is a super colourful, super cool era and it’s amazing that our film is set in that period. As a part of my research, it’s been really fun to catch on Hindi films set in that time and read about the era to just pick up mannerisms, style, and life. Rest, I will improvise given the script and my character. I wish I could give more details but at this point, I really can’t.”