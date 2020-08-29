Nic Fildes / Financial Times:
UK-based patent translation and IP search services company RWS has agreed to buy SDL, which develops language translation software, for £809M in all-stock deal — Support services group continues expansion with largest UK tech acquisition this year,nbsp; — RWS has agreed to pay £809m …
