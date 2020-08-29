Two men seriously injured in Melbourne shopping centre assault

Two men have been seriously injured after a man went on a rampage armed with an axe at a Victorian shopping centre this morning.

Police and emergency services rushed to the shopping centre on McCombe Street, Rosebud, just after 10.15am.

Two men were seriously injured during an assault at a Victorian shopping centre this morning. ()

The man, who police said was armed with a tomahawk and in his late 40s, smashed car windows and then stabbed the two men, aged 63 and 47, multiple times.

The attack was witnessed by around 20 people, with some of them attempting to stop the man before police arrived.

Police said the motive behind the incident was unclear.

“We have no idea what was going on or why he did it…no indication he knew anybody that he’s attacked,” Sergeant Sarah Blackmore told reporters.

“We can’t confirm if he’s a local…but everyone is safe.”

The younger man was taken to Alfred Hospital in a serious condition with an upper body injury, while the other older man was airlifted to hospital and is currently in a stable condition.

Police said the man was armed with an axe. ()

The attacker is in police custody and police said there is no threat to the community.