Troubled Crypto AG successor reportedly dismisses 70 employees By Cointelegraph

Troubled Crypto AG successor reportedly dismisses 70 employees
Crypto International, a successor of controversial Swiss company Crypto AG, is reportedly dismissing dozens of employees following a major spying scandal.
As many as 70 employees had to quit Crypto International after Crypto AG was found to be selling backdoored products to benefit agencies such as the United States Central Intelligence Agency in February.
