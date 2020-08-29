Townsville Supercars race marred by opening lap pile-up

Jamie Whincup has avoided opening lap carnage to register yet another win on the streets of Townsville.

More than half the field was affected by the drama at turn two, which started when Whincup’s teammate Shane van Gisbergen came together with Mark Winterbottom, with Anton De Pasquale also involved in the chain reaction.

Macauley Jones, Todd Hazlewood and Andre Heimgartner were also caught up in the trouble, while Rick Kelly, Jack Le Brocq and Zane Goddard were delayed.

“It was quite hectic on the opening lap as you can imagine, so I took it easy and all of a sudden got pinballed, which obviously isn’t good,” van Gisbergen said.

“Both ends of the car are a bit bent, so the crew will be hard at it tonight to get it straight again for tomorrow’s two races.”

Whincup’s third victory for 2020 wasn’t without drama, with the Triple Eight car suffering a radio malfunction. It meant he wasn’t sure when the race finished, completing another lap.

“We lost radio about lap 10 so I was screaming at the guys to put the board out and then I didn’t get the chequered flag,” said Whincup.

“[The flag waver] sort of had it out but he didn’t know if it was me or not, and I just remember the old man always said just keep going until you get the chequered flag so I thought I’d keep going.”

Whincup finished 6.9 seconds ahead of Cam Waters, with Chaz Mostert third.

Championship leader Scott McLaughlin overcame a horror qualifying, benefitting from the opening lap chaos to finish seventh.

“Not a bad day as the car is pretty quick, but I made a mistake in qualifying, and it cost me some positions,” McLaughlin said.

“I knew the car was fast, so I just wanted to get through turn two, which we did. It was pretty crazy with the spin and everyone going everywhere. But I got through there and had a pretty solid race through to the end.

“Our pit stop was probably a little slow which cost us a couple of sports but apart from that it was a pretty good race from the boys. We’ll regroup tonight and see how we go tomorrow.”