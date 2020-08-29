Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2: Gameplay, release date, and everything you need to know

After quite some time of rumors and speculation, remakes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 were announced to the surprise of no one during the Summer Game Fest. They look a lot prettier than their original counterparts from over twenty years ago, and that’s because aimed for photo-realistic quality, using photogrammetry references for textures and assets within the environment and scanning the original skateboarders. Whether you’re a new or returning fan, you’re sure to find plenty to love here.

The gameplay isn’t undergoing a drastic overhaul. Speaking with IGN, Vicarious Visions Studio Head Jen Oneal said returning players’ muscle memory should set in — or at least, that’s the hope.

We didn’t want to change anything because the reality is your muscle memory sets in, and you’re automatically hitting the buttons the way you remember it. But the one thing that we did have to put a little extra attention on —because back then it didn’t exist— were the analog sticks.

Oneal went on to confirm that players will have the choice between the classic control scheme or the modern one since these games were from a time before analog sticks.

Nearly everything else found in the originals is coming back, including its levels, pro skaters, tricks, modes, and songs. Each person on the roster will have their own Special Moves, some of which are new tricks being added.

Roster:

Tony Hawk

Steve Caballero

Geoff Rowley

Bucky Lasek

Elissa Steamer

Kareem Campbell

Andrew Reynolds

Bob Burnquist

Eric Koston

Rodney Mullen

Jamie Thomas

Rune Glifberg

Chad Muska

Create-A-Skater and Create-A-Park are back, and players will have more control over customization than ever before. If you’re proud of your creation, you can even share it online with your friends.

It also apparently won’t have any microtransactions at launch unless fans want them, so… yay? You’ll be able to unlock everything through gameplay.

The name of the “mute grab” trick will be updated to honor its creator, Chris Weddle. At the time Weddle created the trick, the skating community referred to Weddle, who is deaf, as a “quiet, mute guy.” The name of the trick is now called the Weddle grab.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake changes