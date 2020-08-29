Tinashe Discusses Her Bisexuality, Thoughts on Labels and More in Candid Interview

For the 27-year-old star, she hopes that by sharing her story it can shed away the stereotypes about bisexuality.

“I never wanted people to think that I used it for attention. There are so many f–king stereotypes about being bisexual that made me want to shy away from talking about it,” she admitted. “I’m much more open to having those discussions now.”

With that, Tinashe’s latest music is reflective of her willingness to be more open. It also doesn’t hurt that her fourth album, Songs for You, was done all on her own following her departure from RCA Records in 2019.

Back in May, she told E! News’ Scott Tweedie that she finally feels “free.”