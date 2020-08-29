This video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrating their pregnancy is too cute

Earlier this week Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli brought a smile on our faces when they shared the absolute good news in their lives. The couple announced their pregnancy and netizens worldwide went gaga about it. The couple who’s fondly called Virushka, were flooded with congratulatory comments and wishes.



Today a video has gone viral where we see the two celebrating their pregnancy in Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team for IPL, which is headed by Virat Kohli released a sweet video on their Instagram page to show what their team is upto. In the video, the cricketers are not just prepping for the famous-match-series but also having a good time in their break.

At one point in the video, we see the team celebrating Anushka and Virat Kohli’s pregnancy. The team was celebrating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s engagement with Dhanashree by cutting a cake and soon we see that the power couple too cut a cake which is laden with fresh fruits. Amidst the cheering and hooting Anushka and Virat feed each other the cake and celebrate their anew beginning with everyone around. Now that’s really sweet. Check out the video here.











Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared the news with a picture that said ‘then there were three.’ The couple will be expecting their first kid in January 2021 and their fans are really excited about it. In these difficult times and an unforgettable year, these good news by our celebrity couples surely brings a smile on our faces.