This South Korean film festival will be powered by blockchain technology By Cointelegraph

This South Korean film festival will be powered by blockchain technology
An upcoming film festival, hosted by the Gyeonggi Film School, will be held from September 25 to October 4. Recently, the festival announced its partnership with MovieBloc, a Blockchain-based media distribution platform.
According to Fn News, the festival’s audience will be able to rate each film in real time in exchange for various tokens. Attendees will be able contribute in other ways as well, such as by providing foreign-language subtitles for various films, in return for additional token-based rewards.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.