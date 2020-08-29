This old interview of late Sushant Singh Rajput proves that he was indeed claustrophobic

Last week Rhea Chakraborty gave out a string of interviews to news channels where she clarified all the rumours surrounding her and her supposedly toxic relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. In one of the interviews, Rhea even said that the late Sushant Singh Rajput was claustrophobic.

As soon as the actress made this comment, Ankita had released a video of Sushant in a cockpit and refuted Rhea’s claim that he was not claustrophobic. But netizens today have enough material and time in their hands to dig out a lot of stuff of our celebrities that was said in the past. An interview of Sushant Singh Rajput has gone viral from 2015. In this old interview the actor was asked to play a game of two truths and one lie. And he made three statements – 1. That he is claustrophobic, 2. That he sleeps for six hours every day, and 3. That he was a terrible singer.

When he had to reveal which one was a lie he said that he sleeping six hours a day was a complete lie. He suffered insomnia and slept two hours a day. This means that the actor was indeed claustrophobic.

Recently Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti leaked some Whatsapp chats of Rhea where she’s seen asking her and Sushant’s common friends for doobie (cannabis cigarettes). Ankita reacted to this tweet and even said ‘Shocked.’