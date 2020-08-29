This Is What Celebs Wore To The VMAs 10 Years Ago

1.
First, 2010 was the year that Lady Gaga wore THE meat dress.
2.
She also began the night in a heavenly Alexander McQueen gown.
3.
Kesha had her hair in a very 2010 quiff, complete with a dress literally made out of garbage bags.
4.
Drake added a pop of color with pink tassels on his loafers.
5.
A very fresh-faced Justin Bieber wore a black leather vest and pants.
6.
Cher brought the sparkle with an embellished sheer body suit and thigh-high suspender boots.
7.
Nicki Minaj rocked a Lura Starr two-piece, topped off with her iconic pink locks.
8.
Penn Badgley pouted in a leather jacket and jeans.
9.
Florence Welch looked dazzling in Givenchy couture.
10.
Selena Gomez shone like a disco ball in a floor-length metallic gown.
11.
Ne-Yo looked fly in many shades of gray.
12.
Miranda Cosgrove looked super cute in a sparkling Elise Overland dress.
13.
Robyn wore a sheer bodysuit with platform boots and a bomber jacket.
14.
Brenda Song kept it ’00s with a baby-pink, fringed vest top.
15.
Craig Robinson wore a navy shirt with brightly trimmed cuffs.
16.
Justin Timberlake, Jesse Eisenberg, and Andrew Garfield kept it simple with leather jackets and jeans.
17.
Usher added a hint of sparkle with a skinny scarf.
18.
Jane Lynch gave us major Sue Sylvester vibes as she wore a floor-length sports jacket.
19.
Ciara was a vision in lace and feathers.
20.
Chad Hugo, Pharrell Williams, and N.E.R.D.’s Shay Haley rocked caps that are a sure thumbs-up.
21.
Finally, Katy Perry gave us a figure skater–meets–rock chick look in an asymmetrical dress and brightly streaked hair.
What was your fave look?
