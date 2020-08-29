This Is What Celebs Wore To The VMAs 10 Years Ago

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

1.

First, 2010 was the year that Lady Gaga wore THE meat dress.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

2.

She also began the night in a heavenly Alexander McQueen gown.


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

3.

Kesha had her hair in a very 2010 quiff, complete with a dress literally made out of garbage bags.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

4.

Drake added a pop of color with pink tassels on his loafers.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

5.

A very fresh-faced Justin Bieber wore a black leather vest and pants.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

6.

Cher brought the sparkle with an embellished sheer body suit and thigh-high suspender boots.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

7.

Nicki Minaj rocked a Lura Starr two-piece, topped off with her iconic pink locks.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

8.

Penn Badgley pouted in a leather jacket and jeans.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

9.

Florence Welch looked dazzling in Givenchy couture.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

10.

Selena Gomez shone like a disco ball in a floor-length metallic gown.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

11.

Ne-Yo looked fly in many shades of gray.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

12.

Miranda Cosgrove looked super cute in a sparkling Elise Overland dress.


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

13.

Robyn wore a sheer bodysuit with platform boots and a bomber jacket.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

14.

Brenda Song kept it ’00s with a baby-pink, fringed vest top.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

15.

Craig Robinson wore a navy shirt with brightly trimmed cuffs.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

16.

Justin Timberlake, Jesse Eisenberg, and Andrew Garfield kept it simple with leather jackets and jeans.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

17.

Usher added a hint of sparkle with a skinny scarf.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

18.

Jane Lynch gave us major Sue Sylvester vibes as she wore a floor-length sports jacket.


Robyn Beck / Getty Images

19.

Ciara was a vision in lace and feathers.


Robyn Beck / Getty Images

20.

Chad Hugo, Pharrell Williams, and N.E.R.D.’s Shay Haley rocked caps that are a sure thumbs-up.


Robyn Beck / Getty Images

21.

Finally, Katy Perry gave us a figure skater–meets–rock chick look in an asymmetrical dress and brightly streaked hair.


Robyn Beck / Getty Images

What was your fave look? LMK in the comments!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR