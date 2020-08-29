The Robonomics token is trading for $95,000 each on Uniswap By Cointelegraph

The Robonomics token is trading for $95,000 each on Uniswap
The highly-anticipated launch of Polkadot’s (DOT) mainnet has seen many smaller crypto assets associated with the project explode recently.
Both tokens of the distributed ledger technology (DLT)-powered robotics and Internet-of-Things (IoT) project Robonomics have been among those to surge alongside Polkadot, with the price of its utility token XRT increasing 10 times earlier this month.
