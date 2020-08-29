The DeFi craze continues as exchanges rush to list popular tokens By Cointelegraph

The DeFi craze continues as exchanges rush to list popular tokens
OKEx is the latest cryptocurrency exchange to hop on the DeFi bandwagon. On August 28, they announced listings for eight different DeFi tokens, including Band Protocol (BAND), JUST (JST), REN, Reserve Rights (RSR), Yearn.finance (YFI), Nexus Mutual (wNXM), YFII.finance (YFII), and Tellor (TRB). These new listings expand their DeFi suite to a total of 27.
OKEx’s CEO, Jay Hao, praised the DeFi sphere, stating:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.