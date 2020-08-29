Suriya donates Rs 1.5 crores from his Soorarai Pottru OTT deal to the film fraternity



South superstar Suriya is one actor who’s known for his masala films and off screen he has always been out there to help people and for his golden deeds. The actor has surprised everyone with his big move to help the film industry people who have suffered a lot due to this novel Coronavirus.

Suriya’s next film Soorarai Pottru which was supposed to release in April was stalled due to the pandemic. However the actor went ahead with his decision and released it on an OTT platform assuring his fans that his other films will have theatrical releases. The actor earned Rs 5 crores from the film’s revenue and we now hear that the actor has decided to donate that sum to the people who have lost their chance of livelihood and suffered due to the pandemic. As his first move, he has donated Rs 1.5 crores to the FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India).

A sum of Rs 1 crore was donated to FEFSI, Rs 30 lakh to Tamil Film Producers’ Council and Rs 20 lakh to Nadigar Sangam. Now that’s really a great move by the actor to step out and help so many people with such a huge amount. The pandemic has hit the entertainment industry the most as theatres and film shootings still remain uncertain and each project consisting a huge crew count have lost their means of livelihood. Suriya’s this gesture will be remembered lifelong and it was really great for the superstar to do this.

His film Soorarai Pottru will release on Amazon Prime on October 30 and his fans can’t wait for it as it will be around Diwali time.