Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and VOD [August 24-30]

Amazon Prime Video

Bombshell

Bombshell is based on the true story of the women at Fox News who worked to expose CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment.

The film was directed by Jay Roach (Trumbo) and stars Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road), Nicole Kidman (The Hours), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) and John Lithgow (The Crown).

Original theatrical release date: December 13th, 2019

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 28th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69 percent (based on 314 reviews)

Stream Bombshell here. Note that a $5.99/month Starz subscription is required. It’s also worth noting that Bombshell is available on Crave as part of a $15.98/month Crave + Starz subscription.

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys: Season 1 [Amazon Original]

Only one week till all hell breaks loose. If you can’t wait any longer, check out the cast dive DEEP into Season 1 with @aishatyler on Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, available now. pic.twitter.com/8ygH7Shxx5 — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) August 28, 2020

Host Aisha Tyler (Archer) discusses the events of Amazon’s The Boys series with the cast and crew.

The first episode looks back on the first season alongside showrunner Eric Kripke, Karl Urban (Butcher), Antony Starr (Homelander), Erin Moriarty (Starlight) and Jessie T. Usher (A-Train).

New episodes of Inside The Boys will release on September 4th to coincide with the premiere of Season 2’s first three episodes, and continue to drop alongside each new episode every following week.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 28th, 2020 (first episode)

Genre: Talk show

Runtime: N/A

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Inside The Boys here.

Crave

Love Fraud

This docuseries follows the victims of an internet con man who preyed on women looking for love as they turn to a bounty hunter to find their abuser when they feel the justice system has failed them.

Love Fraud was directed by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady (One of Us).

Showtime Canada/Crave release date: August 30th, 2020 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday night)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (around 50 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent (based on 11 reviews)

Stream Love Fraud here.

Michael Che @ JFL

Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che hosts a variety of comedians, including Fin Taylor, Jay Pharoah, Jessica Kirson and Matt O’Brien.

Original TV broadcast date: March 24th, 2020 (CTV)

Crave release date: August 28th, 2020

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 46 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Michael Che @ JFL here.

Richard Jewell

Based on true events, a security guard discovers a bomb during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia and alerts authorities to evacuate, only to get wrongfully accused of placing the explosive himself.

Based on 1997 Vanity Fair article “American Nightmare: The Ballad of Richard Jewell” by Marie Brenner and the 2019 book The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, the FBI, the Media, and Richard Jewell, the Man Caught in the Middle, Richard Jewell was directed by Clint Eastwood (Million Dollar Baby) and stars Paul Walter Houser (I, Tonya), Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Kathy Bates (Titanic), Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Olivia Wilde (House).

Original theatrical release date: December 13th, 2019

Crave release date: August 28th, 2020

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77 percent (based on 285 reviews)

Stream Richard Jewell here. Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Disney+

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe [Disney+ Original]

Set before the events of the Phineas and Ferb finale, Phineas and Ferb travel across the galaxy to rescue Candace, who’s been taken to a utopia on a far-off planet by aliens.

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe was directed by Bob Bowen (Family Guy) and features the regular Phineas and Ferb voice cast, including Vincent Martella (Phineas), David Errigo, Jr. (Ferb) and Ashley Tisdale (Candace).

Disney+ Canada release date: August 28th, 2020

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 85 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on seven reviews)

Stream Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe here.

Netflix

All Together Now [Netflix Original]

A gifted high school student must learn to accept help from her chosen family after her dreams to attend Carnegie Mellon are threatened.

All Together Now was co-written and directed by Brett Haley (The Hero) and stars Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana), Justina Chachado (One Day at a Time), Fred Armisen (Portlandia) and Carol Burnett (The Carol Burnett Show).

Netflix Canada release date: August 28th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75 percent (based on eight reviews)

Stream All Together Now here.

I Am A Killer: Released [Netflix Original]

This spinoff of Netflix’s I Am A Killer takes a look at a convict who is paroled 30 years after being sentenced to death for murder, then he makes a stunning confession.

Netflix Canada release date: August 28th, 2020

Genre: Crime documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (31 to 38 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream I Am A Killer: Released here.

Making The Witcher [Netflix Original]

Netflix offers an in-depth look at the making of its hit fantasy series The Witcher, based on the eponymous book series by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Specifically, the documentary features behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with series creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Henry Cavill (Geralt), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) and Freya Allan (Ciri).

Netflix Canada release date: August 26th, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 34 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Making The Witcher here. It’s worth noting that Season 2 recently resumed filming in the U.K. following COVID-19 related shutdowns.

Rising Phoenix [Netflix Original]

Athletes and insiders discuss the impact of the Paralympic Games.

Rising Phoenix was directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui (McQueen) and profiles Paralympians such as Jean-Baptiste Alaize (long jump and sprint), Beatrice Vio (fencing) and Tatyana McFadden (track and field).

Netflix Canada release date: August 26th, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 13 reviews)

Stream Rising Phoenix here.

Video on demand (VOD)

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Orion Pictures has opted to release the third Bill & Ted film in both theatres and on VOD simultaneously. Therefore, if you feel comfortable going to a theatre, you can buy tickets from Cineplex’s website, but if you’d rather remain at home, the film is available for streaming as well.

Set decades after Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, Face the Music follows William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan as they set out on a new adventure to finally fulfill their rock and roll destiny and save the universe.

Bill & Ted Face the Music was directed by Dean Parisot (Red 2) and features the return of Canada’s own Keanu Reeves as Ted, Alex Winter as Bill and William Sadler as the Grim Reaper, as well as series newcomers Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) as Bill and Ted’s respective daughters.

VOD release date: August 28th, 2020

Genre: Science-fiction comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 28 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent (based on 89 reviews)

You can rent Bill & Red Face the Music for $19.99 on Google Play and iTunes.

