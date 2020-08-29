Stocks Extend Fed-Fueled Rally As Dow Erases 2020 Losses By .com





By Jesse Cohen

.com – Stocks on Wall Street on Friday to wrap up another strong week of gains, with the erasing its losses of 2020 thanks to an ongoing flood of stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

The 30-stock Dow closed 161.60 points higher, or 0.6%, at 28,653.87. Friday’s gains put the index in positive territory for the year, up 0.4% for 2020.

The gained 0.7% to close at 3,508.01. It was the benchmark index’s first-ever close above 3,500.

The meanwhile advanced 0.6% to end the day at 11,695.63, also a record close.

For the week, the Dow advanced 2.6% for its third weekly gain in four weeks. The S,amp;P 500 and Nasdaq both notched five-week winning streaks, climbing around 3% each.

Stocks have rallied sharply in recent months, with all three benchmarks up more than 55% from their lows set on March 23 – when coronavirus-related lockdowns shocked the stock market – as a barrage of stimulus from the Fed and the U.S. government boosted risk appetite.

The Fed on Thursday unveiled a , allowing inflation to run higher to continue to support the economy. The move indicates that interest rates are likely to stay at current level for a long period of time.

