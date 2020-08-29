Shinzo Abe’s Resignation Prompts Speculation About His Successor

TOKYO — In his resignation speech on Friday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan said that the executives of his conservative political party were finalizing plans for selecting a new leader. Speculation about who that might be was swirling even before he took the podium.

Mr. Abe, who would have led the world’s third-largest economy until September 2021, had become deeply unpopular by the he resigned. Still, the Liberal Democratic Party, which he leads, holds a firm majority in Parliament. Whoever the party chooses as its next leader — a process that could be completed in the next week or so, analysts say — will almost certainly be elected prime minister by lawmakers.

Less clear is who the person will be, and whether that person will be able to carve out a different public profile in the job. A dark horse could still emerge. Seiko Noda, a member of the House of Representatives, for example, indicated her desire to be prime minister but is considered an outlier.

Mr. Abe has so far declined to name a favorite candidate, saying that the leading ones were all “very promising.”