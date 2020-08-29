Share with us: What are your best tips for remote learning?

Over the past six months, students and teachers across the country have become experts in remote schooling. As bedrooms and kitchen tables have become impromptu classrooms, people have experimented with a variety of different methods to try to make school-from-home as productive and meaningful as possible. Although some schools have already started classes — complete with debates surrounding tuition, bans on parties, and outbreaks in the dorms — many people feel safer pursuing remote learning options. We want to know: What tips helped make online classes better for you, and what suggestions would you give to others learning or teaching from their laptops?

Do you swear by the Pomodoro method, where students alternate 25-minute work periods with five-minute breaks? Do you do at-home workouts to build screen breaks and movement into your day? Maybe social media blockers help to keep you on task, or maybe you organize your life in daily to-do lists? Have you tried studying flashcards with classmates over Zoom — or do you know of another platform that works even better? Do you have a dedicated study space — and can we see your setup?

We want to hear your best tips for making the most of your online classes this fall. Fill out the survey below, or send your tips and photos to [email protected].

View Survey