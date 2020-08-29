Shabana Azmi to start shooting for web series Moghul in September



The entertainment industry is gradually coming back to life. Film and web series shoots are finally being resumed and several makers are making respective plans adhering to the new normal guidelines.





Historical drama and webseries Moghul which is helmed by Nikkhil Advani will finally resume shooting in Mumbai. According to reports in a leading daily, while the first schedule was shot in Jaipur in February, this time the makers are building huge sets in Thane, Mumbai. The web series stars Ronit Roy, Dia Mirza and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The presence of Shabana Azmi in the project has got everyone excited. The veteran and the talented actress plays Babur’s mother Eshan Daulat and the team will start shooting next month.

Producer of Moghuls Madhu Bhojwani from Emmay Entertainment spoke to the daily saying, “At present we are building the set as per protocols. The shoot will start in September and continue for a few months.” She also spoke about her excitement about Shabana Azmi giving her nod for the show, “For the last few months, our team has worked hard to ensure that the safety guidelines recommended by the state government and Producers’ Guild are implemented. We have left no stone unturned to keep our workplace secure and are delighted to have Shabanaji join us in this schedule.”

Moghuls is adaptation of six-volume historical fiction novel, Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford. Now we surely can’t wait to watch this web-wonder.